July 27, 2023

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu has attended the opening ceremony of the “16th International Defence Industry Fair” held in İstanbul at the invitation of Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler.

Ertuğruloğlu has been accompanied by TRNC Ambassador to Ankara İsmet Korukoğlu and Vice Consul of TRNC Consulate General to İstanbul Mehmet Tuncan.

Ertuğruloğlu held a delegation meeting with Minister Yaşar Güler and also visited the stands of important companies of the country.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

July 27, 2023
TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

July 22, 2023

You may have missed

Ertuğruloğlu attends 16th International Defence Industry Fair

Ertuğruloğlu attends 16th International Defence Industry Fair

July 27, 2023
Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

July 27, 2023
“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Lack of Social Care One

“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Lack of Social Care One

July 24, 2023
Bahçeli Lose In The Gloom In Penalty Shootout

Bahçeli Lose In The Gloom In Penalty Shootout

July 23, 2023
TFR Boat trip to see Solo Turk

TFR Boat trip to see Solo Turk

July 23, 2023
Susie’s Quiz results for 20th July 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 20th July 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

July 23, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: