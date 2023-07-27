Ertuğruloğlu attends 16th International Defence Industry Fair

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu has attended the opening ceremony of the “16th International Defence Industry Fair” held in İstanbul at the invitation of Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler.

Ertuğruloğlu has been accompanied by TRNC Ambassador to Ankara İsmet Korukoğlu and Vice Consul of TRNC Consulate General to İstanbul Mehmet Tuncan.

Ertuğruloğlu held a delegation meeting with Minister Yaşar Güler and also visited the stands of important companies of the country.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...