“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Lack of Social Care One

July 24, 2023

What would you do if you needed part-time, or full-time care, in the TRNC and had no family to help?

They are only 6 care homes in the TRNC and they’re not fit for purpose. Professor Hatice Jenkins is working tirelessly to get the government to address this growing problem but we all need to help because sadly, one day, you may need someone to look after you. 

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the 64 episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It’s easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode.  And if you’ve got a story to tell, then you can find us on Facebook, Twitter or drop us an email on  trnc.podcast@gmail.com.

