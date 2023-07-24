“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Lack of Social Care One

What would you do if you needed part-time, or full-time care, in the TRNC and had no family to help?

They are only 6 care homes in the TRNC and they’re not fit for purpose. Professor Hatice Jenkins is working tirelessly to get the government to address this growing problem but we all need to help because sadly, one day, you may need someone to look after you.

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “The Travel Writer One” Podcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the 64 episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

trnc.podcast@gmail.com

