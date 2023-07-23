Susie’s Quiz results for 20th July 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

July 23, 2023

We were back at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 20th July 2023 for another great night for SuMart’s Entertainment with SUSIES QUIZ, and quizzer friends came to join us to make it a brilliant night with lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter round which this week was Gardening, The Danger Zone , Table Top, Music Round, Bump & EPB!

The results were:

  • 1st      Dunne N Dusted 
  • 2nd     The Shebells
  • 3rd      Here’s Johnny
  • 4th      Just The 2 Of Us 
  • The Famous Lemon went to The Foundations!

Thank you all for joining us and to  Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all their help and finally a big thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and for the great service and food. 

Keep Smiling 

Susie Q Xxxx 

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

Getting ready for the OFF
2nd The Shebells
3rd Heres Johnny
4th Just the 2 of Us
The Foundations are the Lemon Losers
