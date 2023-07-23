Susie’s Quiz results for 20th July 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



We were back at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 20th July 2023 for another great night for SuMart’s Entertainment with SUSIES QUIZ, and quizzer friends came to join us to make it a brilliant night with lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter round which this week was Gardening, The Danger Zone , Table Top, Music Round, Bump & EPB!

The results were:

1st Dunne N Dusted

2nd The Shebells

3rd Here’s Johnny

4th Just The 2 Of Us

The Famous Lemon went to The Foundations!

Thank you all for joining us and to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all their help and finally a big thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and for the great service and food.

Keep Smiling

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page.



Getting ready for the OFF 2nd The Shebells 3rd Heres Johnny 4th Just the 2 of Us The Foundations are the Lemon Losers

