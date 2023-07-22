TRNC Peace and Freedom Day celebrated

A ceremony was held at Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Lefkoşa on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of 20th July Peace and Freedom Day.



Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his happiness to be in the TRNC on the 49th anniversary of the Peace Operation and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for independence and future.



Stressing the importance of the younger generations growing up with a strong sense of history, he reminded that between 1963 and 1974, supporters of ENOSIS caused unrest and disrupted peace on the island, inflicting suffering on the Turkish Cypriots.

“We have witnessed terrible massacres on these beautiful lands,” Erdoğan said and highlighted that all kinds of oppression were committed, but the Turkish nation never bowed to tyrants. “The Turkish Cypriots, whom they wanted to annihilate, are now living under their own flag, with confidence and hope,” he added.

Stressing that on the day when the Turkish soldiers set foot on the island on July 20th, it was shown to the whole world that the Turkish Cypriot people were never alone and could not be subjected to subjugation, Erdoğan pointed out that South Cyprus was still mentality disconnected from reality, and the new Greek Cypriot leader posed under the flag of EOKA, signifying the persistence of such attitudes.

Expressing that EOKA tried to hide its actions from the world by opposing the identification of buried innocent people, he stated that they would not allow the world to forget the massacres committed on these lands.

Pointing out that the reason for the lack of results in the negotiations was due to this issue, Erdoğan said, “Despite knowing about the oppression, we sincerely sought ways for a resolution.”

Stressing that they desired a just and sustainable solution, the Turkish President said that it was essential to understand that a federal solution based on the realities on the island is not possible if the equality of the Turkish Cypriots is not recognized.

Erdoğan noted that the Greek Cypriot side did not accept the fact that the Turkish Cypriots are an equal and sovereign separate people, and stated that they will continue their efforts to secure the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots.

Regarding isolation and embargoes, Turkish President Erdoğan asserted that the struggle against them will continue.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Ersin Tatar said that the day marked the 49th anniversary of peace and tranquillity in Cyprus.

Expressing his expectations from the United Nations, the European Union and other countries regarding the Cyprus issue, Tatar urged the international community to persuade the Greek Cypriot side to respect the genuine equality of the Turkish Cypriot people and to affirm their sovereign equality and equal international status.

Stressing that the period of forcing the Turkish Cypriot people into federal negotiations, turning them into victims of isolation has ended, Tatar said that a just, permanent and sustainable solution can only be achieved based on two separate states.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

