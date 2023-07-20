“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Travel Writer One

By Chris Elliott….

Last week we brought you an introduction to the work of Sarah Palmer and Roger Bara through their regular Talking Round North Cyprus Podcasts and in this week’s article they are talking to Sarah Woods who also has chosen Northern Cyprus for a home in the sun as they say under.

This podcast also has an explosive summary of how the British High Commissioner to Cyprus shot himself in the foot when he came to talk to British expats in the TRNC!

“Sarah Woods is the author of over a dozen travel books, a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and a member of the British Guild of Travel Writers. She writes for national newspapers and travel magazines and has appeared regularly on TV and radio. So, of all the places she could have chosen, why has she chosen to live in North Cyprus?”

So, as they say, on with the show and you can hear Sarah talking about why she made the choice to have another home in North Cyprus!

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “The Travel Writer One” Podcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the 64 episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It's easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode.

