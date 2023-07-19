Save the Day – Neuter and Spay

Reader’s Mail from Laurence Floyd

The Supper Club are proud to announce a very important date for your diaries: Wednesday 27th September at the Colony Garden.

This event has been designed to support the unsung selfless heroes who, for the local community, carry out neutering programs tirelessly, day in and day out in the TRNC. The aim of this event is to accelerate the existing community neutering efforts. All monies raised on the night will be distributed among several designated vets from Talitsu to Karsiyaka and used for all neutering and medical expenses. Just remember one dog, one cat, and their offspring could potentially be responsible for hundreds of puppies and kittens!

The night will feature some of the best local talent TRNC have to offer, including Rachel Saunby, James Smile, and Sharron Holmes. These amazing artists have offered their services free for this event. Tickets are £30 per person to include a one-course chicken dinner including prosecco, wine, and beer all night; spirits can also be purchased. The event starts at 7 pm and finishes at 11 pm.

A significant percentage of the ticket money, plus from a money tree on the night, will be donated to this worthy cause. We are hoping to get the sound and light sponsored. So, if any businesses would like to come forward to be our main sponsor or donate money on our roll of honour, please get in touch with me, Laurence Floyd, or Delia Rushbrook as below.

Floydlaurence@googlemail.com

Deliarushbrooke@hotmail.com

Ticket outlets are to be announced shortly.

