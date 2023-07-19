The Winds of Rotary Concert – Grand Event In Girne

July 19, 2023

Girne is preparing for the “Winds of Rotary” Concert, which will feature a grand ensemble of 150 members consisting of musicians from Cyprus, Germany, and other countries around the world, to be held at the Girne Amphitheater on Sunday, July 30th. Produced by Turgay Hilmi, the concert will  include compositions by Bach, Beethoven, Andrew L. Webber, and Kamran Aziz. The project, which will come to life as part of the cultural collaboration between Girne City and Germany’s Georgensgmünd State, is supported by Girne Municipality, Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan, and the Roth District Governorship. BRT and Genc TV provide media sponsorship The Winds of Rotary Concert is held in support of the SOS Children’s Village and the Cyprus Turkish Association for Orthopedically Handicapped.

The Musicians
Each of the Winds of Rotary teams will perform original compositions.  Turgay Hilmi, Elke Völker, and Jens Lohmüller will serve as as conductors. In addition, the concert, where Gözlem Özdeğirmenci, Eser Öktem, Zübeyde Yıldız, and Nice Kabeya will take on the roles of soloists, also features the talented musicians of Kıbrıs Sanat, the LGV Nürnberg Concert Choir, and the Vox Africa Choir.

Tickets
According to the information provided by the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Department, concert tickets can be purchased online at www.kibrisbiletcim.com or obtained from the Girne Municipality New Service Building, Girne Municipality Lifelong Learning and Social Life Centre (former municipality building), Beylerbeyi Muhtarlık (municipality), Ozanköy Muhtarlık, Doğanköy Muhtarlık, Zeytinlik Muhtarlık, Karaoğlanoğlu Muhtarlık, Lefkoşa Türk Belediyesi (Nicosia Turkish Municipality), and Mağusa Belediyesi (Famagusta Municipality). The concert ticket prices are 300 TL.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

