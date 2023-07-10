Introduction to “Talking Round North Cyprus”

July 10, 2023

By Roger Bara….

“Talking Round North Cyprus” is the only podcast dedicated to the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus and the people that make it tick.

The co-hosts are Sara Palmer and Roger Bara, who used to work together at the BBC in Jersey, in the Channel Islands. Sara lives and works in the U.K. but regularly visits her apartment in Iskele, while lucky Roger retired to the TRNC with Mrs. B. over ten years ago.

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the 64 episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It’s easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode.  And if you’ve got a story to tell, then you can find us on Facebook, Twitter or drop us an email on  trnc.podcast@gmail.com.

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the Motivational Fez One Podcast

