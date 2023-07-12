A holiday in an unrecognised country that was not the TRNC

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

We all need to get away sometimes for a holiday and have a change in our lives and I asked my friend Nick who had just come back to the TRNC from a holiday in Moldova what it was like and he said:

“Hi Chris,

It actually turned out to be in the breakaway so-called Republic of Transdniestria I went from one place that doesn’t officially exist to another!

I never heard a word of English spoken all the time as everyone only spoke Russian. The house was in a little village of about 300 mainly old people, quite poor but spotlessly clean as everywhere was.

I lived very well on fresh milk, cheese, butter, eggs, and delicious honey that I got from neighbours but the downside there was there was no running water, kitchen, bathroom, or toilet.

I got water from the well in buckets, the shower was a tin shed across the yard and the toilet was a hole in the ground with a shed on top about 100 yards away. My immediate neighbour was an old Babushka who lived nearer my loo than I did!

The well Shower time The thunder box

Once I got sorted, I had a proper chill mainly reading, going on walks, and lots of sleeping. It was hard work in the beginning and gave an insight into how people lived in years gone by.

Paka!”

Conclusion:

I have had a very testing 18 months in my life and desperately need a holiday now and will take one soon away from my home in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus where I think I will be hard-pressed to find the same level of mod cons or not, that Nick experienced on his holiday.

