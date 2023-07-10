Bahçeli Through To The Quarter Finals

By Richard Beale….

Bahçeli sealed their place in the quarter-finals in a hard-fought match against an Alaniçi side who were reduced to 10 men after only 3 minutes.

Results: BAHÇELİ SK 3 ALANİÇİ YSK 1

Saturday July 8: Itkisatbank BTM League 2, Group 8 : Dikmen Faziı Küçük Stadium.

Weather: Dry, hot, and sunny with a slight breeze.

With one match to left to play in the group, Bahçeli can afford to relax, they have qualified they play bottom club Tatlısu next Sunday and probably this will their give squad players a runout.

Alaniçi on the other hand are still in with a chance in their final match away to Serdarlı they have won, nothing else will do, whereas Serdarlı can probably get away with a draw to clinch their quarter-final place.

This was my first visit to Dikmen Dr Fazil Küçük Stadium and it is what it is basic, one very small, covered stand with open terraces on either side of it. No toilets! And the cafe was not open, still we managed to find a cold beer in a small cafe in the village even though it was 60 TL!

Alaniçi supporters arrived early, decking the stand out with their banners and flags, creating a noisy atmosphere with their drums and vuvuzelas. Bahçeli supporters, therefore, had to be content with part of the stand and the open terraces, they still were able to play their “Black Sea “ music.

Bahçeli were given a dream start and Alaniçi a nightmare start after only 3 minutes, when following a Uğurcan throw in on the right, Osman sent over a wicked cross that Soner got in a shot that was blocked on the goal line by defender Sedat Batular with his arms. Referee Abdullah Genç was given no option but to award a penalty and red card Sedat. SONER SOYTÜRK put away his penalty. 1-0

Really the game was over, Alaniçi on a really hot day they would have to play 87 minutes with 10 men. In fairness, they stuck to their task well only really wilting in the last 20 minutes.

Bahçeli dominated the play Berk was prominent bringing a good diving save from the Alaniçi goalkeeper Mustafa and having a few efforts going wide or over the bar.

Alaniçi failed to trouble Tuğrul in the Bahçeli goal.

Bahçeli Coach Yusuf Tek has assembled a very good team the best Bahçeli team I have seen over a number of seasons. They have in Tuğrul a very experienced goalkeeper, and full-backs Asıl Arıf and Uğurcan are always willing to overlap. Samet and Emre Can form a solid central defensive partnership. Midfield is where Bahçeli strengths lie Aydın Karadaş is often behind most of their moves, Edıp just runs and runs and newcomer Ahmet Biçen showed some nice touches. Osman on the right wing, provides width and trickery, and Berk is always a willing runner, complementing the skills of Soner.

Alaniçi in really their first attack of the match, shocked Bahçeli, as they rarely looked like creating anything themselves so any threat would come from a Bahçeli error. On the left a defender miss kicked allowing Sedat to cross to HÜSEYİN ŞEREF looking offside, to beat Tuğrul. 1-1

The equaliser had the Alaniçi fans on their feet and lifted the players, they could save this game and get away with a draw.

Bahçeli for the first time, their play became ragged they were waiting for something to happen.

After Edıp had a header scrambled off the Alaniçi goal line, Bahçeli regained the lead in the 65th minute following a run and cross from the right by Uğurcan, the goalkeeper was only able to push the cross into the path of SONER SOYTÜRK who made no mistake following up. 2-1

Both sets of plays were visibly tiring in the hot conditions and welcomed the water break.

Soon after the break substitute Mustafa Ercan was sent away down the left in the 80th minute and his low cross to the far post was met by OSMAN SEYHAN who shot past Mustafa. 3-1

Alaniçi had given their all they were out on their feet as Bahçeli finished strongly with goalkeeper Mustafa making a couple of good saves to keep the score down to 3-1.

For Bahçeli they can relax for a couple of weeks, it’s party time!

For Alaniçi they need to regroup, they are not out of it, they need to win at Serdarlı and this time with eleven players on the field.

BAHÇELİ “Man of the Match” – AYDIN KARADAŞ – quietly went about his work in front of his defence, building attacks, doing the simple things.

ALANIC “Man of the Match” – MUSTAFA TANYERİ- made some good saves kept his side in the match.

