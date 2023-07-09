12th Cartoon and Humour Festival Jury Starts Work

The Jury Meeting took place at Girne Grand Pasha Hotel and was attended by Girne Mayor and Honorary Chairman of the International Selection Committee, Murat Şenkul, as well as jury members Elahe Khoraman (Iran), Valeri Aleksandrov (Bulgaria), Gülfidan Özdilek (Turkey), Semra Yalçın Beyhanlı (Cyprus), Serhan Gazioğlu (Cyprus), Musa Kayra (Cyprus), and Hüseyin Çakmak (Cyprus). During the approximately one-hour meeting, the induction of the jury for the 12th Cartoon and Humour Festival and Cartoon Competition was carried out, and extensive information was provided about the history and ambitions of the competition.

380 Works From 39 Countries.

It was announced that 380 works from 134 artists from 39 countries were considered for evaluation in this year’s 12th Cartoon and Humour Festival and Cartoon Competition. It was stated in the press conference that according to this year’s plans, a total of 40,000 TL prize money will be awarded to the winning works, and it was noted that the grand prize of the competition will be given in memory of the Champion Angels Team. After the press conference, the jury members provided the press members with information and visuals about the evaluation that will be conducted. The jury members then moved to a separate section allocated for the three-day evaluation work. Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul started his speech by announcing that a change was made in this year’s Competition, and an award was organized in the name of the Champion Angels Team, who lost their lives in the earthquake disaster in Turkey on February 6. Şenkul wished success to all jury members for the three-day period in which the 380 works will be evaluated, and reiterated his belief that good results will be achieved thanks to the competition.

Delayed Award Presented.

At the end of the press conference, the award that could not be presented earlier due to the pandemnic to Elahe Khoraman, who participated as a contestant in the 11th Cartoon and Humour Festival and Cartoon Competition held in 2020 and won the “Silver Olive Award,” was made. The award was presented to Elahe Khoraman, who participated as a jury member in this year’s competition, by Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul.