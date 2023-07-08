Tatlisu beaten by Serdarli with last minute goal

Tatlisu Hearts Are Broken By Aytac’s Injury Time Winner.

By Richard Beale….

What an incredible match, pulsating, dynamic, words fail me but in the end Tatlısu were robbed of a deserved point when an AYTAC ŞAH rocket shot deep in injury time gave the visitors the points.

Results: TATLISU SERACILAR GSK 3 SERDARLI GB 4

Friday July 7: iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 8 : Tatlisu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium.

Serdarlı were expected to win over bottom club Tatlısu, in fact, they had to win to keep their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals alive. They did with only 10 men but the “whipping boys” of the group Tatlisu gave them the fright of their lives. When HİKMET scored after his initial penalty was saved in the 82nd minute it looked like the home team would pull off the shock result of the season. Serdarlı were clearly rattled but they laid siege to the Tatlisu goal in the closing stages of the match and it was inevitable that the home team’s vulnerability at the back, they would concede an equaliser and eventually in injury time surrender all 3 points to the visitors.

Serdarlı has to thank their goalkeeper Erhan who in injury time pulled off two incredible saves from Gökdeniz and Ibrahim Çelik in quick succession, the ball was transferred upfield to AYTAC ŞAH to hit a stunning rocket shot from all of 30 yards to send the many travelling Serdarlı fans into raptures and break the hearts of Tatlısu players and supporters.

The season will go down to the wire now with Bahçeli, Alaniçi, and Serdarliı vying for the 2 qualifying places.

There is not much consolation for Tatlısu, they deserved a point as they did in their last match against Alaniçi, they are a young team and physically it is “boys against men”. These boys however have grown into men, they are not far off being a decent team, they just need maybe 3 or more experience players.

Ibrahim Çelik is one of those players, sent off in the first match of the season, suspended for 3 matches, and troubled by an injury he came on as a minute replacement and ignited the Tatlısu team. He always plays with “fire in his belly”, sometimes his temper gets the better of him but how he has been missed this season, if he had played in all the matches Tatlısu wouldn’t be bottom.

Tatlısu has some outstanding youngsters MUHAMMED YASIR BEGEÇ, MAHMUT ŞEN, REMZİ KİLİNÇ, EMRE ALKAŞ, and others, which will attract the attention of other clubs I am sure.

Serdarlı who have invested heavily in the transfer market and were the group favourites, started the season well but have slipped recently due mainly to injuries, notably to their leading goal scorer Arda Özkan but they have enough experience to take them through to the quarter-finals.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS AND GOALS

9 mins: A cross from the right was met by ALİ KÜÇÜKOĞLU who was heavily challenged but managed to shoot past the diving Ulaş to give the visitors the lead. 0-1

15 mins; Serdarli Captain Efe normally a midfielder was playing as a centre back put in an inch-perfect through ball to Ogün who rounded goalkeeper Ulaş but his angled shot hit the right-hand post and the rebound was scrambled away.

34 mins; A Tatlısu corner taken by Muhammed was met at the far post by Player- Coach Murat but he blasted high over the bar from a great position.

37 mins: Another great chance for Tatlısu a good move on the left involving Ahmet and Gökdeniz,led to Serkan being put through but he shot straight at the advancing goalkeeper Erhan.

48 mins: A Serdarlı corner taken by Ali on the right was met at the far post by Caner, but his header was scrambled off the Tatlısu goal line.

ALİ KÜÇÜKOĞLU on the floor injured after giving Serdarlı the lead 0-1. Tatlisu can’t defend as BARAN not in photo heads in at the far post 1-2.

54 mins; Caner then upended Gökdeniz with his second yellow offence and referee Serkan was given no option but to show him a red card.

63 mins; A great run out of the defence by Tatlisu replacement Ibrahim Çelik took him past 3 players at speed, before laying the ball off to MUHAMMED YASIR BEGEÇ to shoot pass a wrong-footed Erhan. 1-1

65 mins; Tatlısu equaliser was short-lived as their vulnerability in the air was punished when BARAN ŞAHINSOY headed in an Ali corner at the far post. 1-2

75 mins: Great work on the right by Remzi beating a couple of players before sending in a lovely cross that was just missed by HIkmet but went to GÖKDENIZ KOL who hit a tremendous scissor kick that sailed past goalkeeper Erhan – this goal would grace any stadium in the world. 2-2

77 mins: Muhammed was brought down just outside the Serdarlı box and Ibrahim Çelik sent in a free kick that crashed against the crossbar and rebounded to safety.

GÖKDENİZ celebrates his wonder goal 2-2 And HİKMET scores on the follow up

82 mins: A handball by Efe in the Serdarlı box, up stepped substitute HİKMET MİLLİ to take the resultant penalty but his effort was saved by Erhan diving to his left, the goalkeeper could not hold onto the ball and a grateful Hikmet following up scored – incredibly Tatlısu was in the lead. 3-2.

85 mins; end-to-end stuff Ogün had a goal ruled out through offside. Serdarlı now laid siege to the Tatlisu goal, shots went wide, shots went high, could they hang onto their lead?

86 mins; NO is the answer! Tatlısu cannot defend when the ball is in the air an Ali corner was unfortunately headed into his own net by Mahmut Şen, ( I’m not sure), under pressure from Ogün. 3-3.

8 MINUTES OF INJURY TIME!

90 +5 mins; Serdarlı goalkeeper Erhan makes a great save diving to his left to push away a Gökdeniz shot.

90 + 6 mins: Erhan denies Tatlısu again blocking a close-range effort from Ibrahim Çelik.

90 +7 mins; The ball is cleared up field to Serdarlı’s AYTAC ŞAH who from a fully 30 yards lets fly, giving the diving Ulaş no chance. 3-4

Tatlisu hearts are broken – Serdarlı live to take their season into the final match – no team deserved to lose —- THIS IS WHAT SUPPORTING AND WATCHING LOCAL FOOTBALL IS ALL ABOUT !

TATLISU “MAN of the Match “ – GÖKDENIZ KOL – a quiet first half, was switched to the left wing in the second half, scored a stunning goal, and was a constant threat down the left.

SERDARLI – MAN of the MATCH – OGÜN DURSUN – on his own upfront mostly, but ran and ran, never gave up.

To see more pictures please go to my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...