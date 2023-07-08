MAD MAX the 80s rock band from Münster back and in the TRNC

Readers Mail….

BAYRAK International

In the 1980s, the Münster band Mad Max was a fixture on the international hard rock scene, now they are back again. A headliner concert is planned for October in Northern Cyprus in aid of the earthquake victims in Turkiye with bands from both parts of Cyprus. Mad Max will play for free, but we are asking for support for the flight tickets – help us to make this unique concert possible.

Band Contact: info@madmax-germany.com juergen.breforth@web.de

The Soulist Coffee and Music House Contact:

Facebook: The Soulist Coffee and Music House

Back to old successes with a new singer, that’s the new „Mad Max“ band.

The 64-year-old guitarist Breforth and drummer Axel Kruse are still part of the original line-up. The arrival of the much younger singer Julian Rolinger (28) was “a stroke of luck” for the band. Dethy Borchardt (Lead guitar) and Fabian “Fabs” Ranft (Bass) complete the quintet. With new momentum, Mad Max released the album “Wings of Time” last year, a tour of Eastern Europe and shows in Switzerland, Spain and South America followed – Columbia was one of the highlights. Not to forget as special guest on the Axel Rudi Pell “Lost XXIII 2022” tour. Full concert halls, celebrating fans – that’s what Mad Max naturally want to achieve in North Cyprus with an extraordinary gig.

This is the first time that a German rock band will be performing in Northern Cyprus.

Again a matter of the heart for the two organisers Roland Eyerich and Alper Cengiz there – the well-tried “Friends Across Borders (FAB) Team“ from the Soulist Coffee & Music House from Alsancak is also back. After the successes in 2018 and 2019 with the festival for the benefit of the cancer aid organisation, this year the focus is on the earthquake victims in Turkey…. a special challenge (picture Jürgen Breforth + Roland Eyeric) + (Picture Jürgen Breforth + Roland Eyerich)

Planned: 14 October 2023.

Venue: Kyrenia.

Lineup with headliner Mad Max and bands from Cyprus like Private Garden (the other bands will be announced later)

FAB TEAM:

Roland Eyerich (Radio Promoter bei Hoex Radio in the Netherlands and at BAYRAK International North Cyprus)

Aper Cengiz (Owner of Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak and Frontman from Soul Stuff and Alper Cengiz & Friends)



