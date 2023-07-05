Susie’s Quiz results for 29th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

July 6, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a great night for Susie’s quiz at the Diiva restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 29th June 2023.

We started our night by all raising our glasses to the much-loved Ibo Musa who sadly passed away recently and he came to our quizzes week after week with his team Clueless Lemons so RIP Ibo you are sadly missed. 

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was Numbers, Tabletop, Music Round, Bump, Danger Zone and EBP!

The results were:

Ibo Musa RIP
  • 1st             Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd            Foundations
  • 3rd             Shebells
  • 4th             Only This Once
  • 5th             Here’s Johnny
  • And the famous Lemon went to MMFC!

We also celebrated Martin’s mum, Sylvia’s 80th birthday with a lovely cake.

Thank you to Ali and his team for their hospitality and looking after us so well and also to Graham Loftus and Linda Lamb for their help and finally a big thank you to all our quizzers who made our night so enjoyable.

Keep Quizzing  and Keep Smiling

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

2nd The Foundations
3rd Shebells
4th One Time Only
5th Here’s Johnny
Martins mum with her birthday cake
