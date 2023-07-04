Bahçeli beat group leaders Serdarlı

It Was A Bad Day At The Office For Serdarli As Bahçeli Come Out Easy Winners!

By Richard Beale….

Group leaders Serdarlı lost their top spot as they were comprehensively beaten by an impressive Bahçeli team who now look certain to go on into the quarter-finals.

Result: SERDARLI GB 2 BAHÇELİ SK 4

Sunday July 2 : Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 8 : Görneç Üç Şehitler Stadium.

Weather : Sunny but with a cooling breeze.

The Üç Şehitler Stadium was packed, with the main stand which is covered hosting mainly the Serdarlı supporters. The small open air stand next to the cafe held Bahçeli fans and on the dressing room roof and around the stadium sitting on cars more fans were here to watch this crucial Group 8 match.

Both sides had made transfers last week but the new players for Bahçeli seemed to have fitted seamlessly into their team, whereas Serdarlı seemed to be playing like strangers.

Bahçeli dominated the first half with their midfielders Edip Menekşe and Aydin Karadaş completely dominating their counterparts. Forwards Berk and Soner were willing runners upfront and wingers Osman Seyhan and Mustafa Ercan provided width.

At the back Bahçeli was solid with centre-back Emre Can Karadaş keeping a tight rein on Serdarlı top goal scorer Arda, who was becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of service.

Serdarlı the Group favourites were having a nightmare first half, giving the ball away constantly, miss hitting passes, and never threatening the Bahçeli goal.

Bahçeli were in total control and deservedly went into the break 2 goals to the good scored by BERK ÖZDEMIRTAŞ (10), and EDİP MENEKŞE (21).

Bahçeli lost their influential midfielder Aydin allowing Serdarlı to wrestle some control back into the midfield but again they rarely looked like troubling the Bahçeli goalkeeper Tuğrul,

Serdarlı suffered a huge blow in the 52nd minute when after a cross into the area, their leading goal scorer Arda Özkan was hurt following a challenge. He appeared to be in serious trouble as both teams and the referee urgently summoned medics onto the scene. Arda was clearly in pain and the game was held up for at least 10 minutes, as an Ambulance was summoned and eventually players managed to carry off the burly striker and put him behind the goal.

This incident clearly had an effect on the Serdarlı team as Bahçeli broke away in the 65th minute ending with Osman being brought down in the area by Caner. SONER SOYTÜRK put away the resultant penalty.

Serdarlı were given a glimmer of hope in the 69th minute when a through ball from TURGAY SÜTÇUOĞULLARI was missed by both Ogün and Edip , distracting goalkeeper Tuğrul.

SONER SOYTÜRK converts his penalty. TURGAY SÜTÇUOĞULLARI bullet header makes it 2-3.

The glimmer of hope shone more brightly in the 85th minute that man again, their best player TURGAY SÜTÇUOĞULLARI headed home an Eser free kick.

An Ambulance had finally arrived taking the stricken Arda to hospital and the 4th official indicated 13 minutes of injury time to be played. It looks like ARDA has snapped an ankle tendon unfortunately his season is over, get well soon my friend.

Serdarlı seeing a chance to save the match poured men forward but left them hopelessly exposed at the back which Bahçeli took full advantage of in the 90 + 2 minutes. A long ball found Osman on his own and a one-on-one with the Serial goalkeeper Erhan. Osmond look certain to score but the Serdarlı keeper produced a magnificent close-range save to parry the Bahçeli forward shot only to see the ball fall to UĞURCAN BAŞAYAK following up to shoot home and seal the match for the visitors.

BAHÇELİ “Man of the Match” – EDIP MENEKŞE – scored a goal, energetic full of running in midfield.

SERDARLI “Man of the Match” – TURGAY SÜTÇUOĞULLARI – midfielder one of the few Serdarlı players to look on form.

To see more pictures please go to my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...