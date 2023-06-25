TRNC LOCAL FOOTBALL FIXTURES

By Richard Beale….

Maybe you live here or are coming out to North Cyprus on holiday so listed below if you are in the Esentepe area are future football fixtures for Bahçeli and Tatlısu who are both in the Iksitabank BTM League 2, Group 8 league.

ALL MATCHES KİCK OFF 6-00 pm

Sat July 1 : Alaniçi YSK v Tatlısu Seracılar GSK (Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium)

Sun July 2: Serdarlı GB v Bahçeli SK (Görneç Üç Sehitler Stadium).

Sat July 8: Bahçeli SK v Alaniçi YSK (venue to be confirmed)

Sun July 9: Tatlısu Seracılar GSK v Serdarlı GB (Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium)

Sun July 16 : Tatlisu Seracilar GSK v Bahçeli SK (Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium)

The top 2 teams in Group 8 then go on to a knock-out quarter-finals match against the top 2 teams in other groups.

SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

Like this: Like Loading...