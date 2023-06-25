June 25, 2023

By Richard Beale….

Maybe you live here or are coming out to North Cyprus on holiday so listed below if you are in the Esentepe area are future football fixtures for Bahçeli and Tatlısu who are both in the Iksitabank BTM League 2, Group 8 league.

ALL MATCHES KİCK OFF 6-00 pm

  • Sat July 1 : Alaniçi YSK v Tatlısu Seracılar GSK (Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium)
  • Sun July 2: Serdarlı GB v Bahçeli SK (Görneç Üç Sehitler Stadium).
  • Sat July 8: Bahçeli SK v Alaniçi YSK (venue to be confirmed)
  • Sun July 9: Tatlısu Seracılar GSK v Serdarlı GB (Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium)
  • Sun July 16 : Tatlisu Seracilar GSK v Bahçeli SK (Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium)

The top 2 teams in Group 8 then go on to a knock-out quarter-finals match against the top 2 teams in other groups.

SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

An airport too far – The artist’s story of Valentinos Charalambous

An airport too far – The artist’s story of Valentinos Charalambous

June 24, 2023
Trevors Tips – July 2023

Trevors Tips – July 2023

June 23, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC LOCAL FOOTBALL FIXTURES

TRNC LOCAL FOOTBALL FIXTURES

June 25, 2023
An airport too far – The artist’s story of Valentinos Charalambous

An airport too far – The artist’s story of Valentinos Charalambous

June 24, 2023
Şenkul Co-Chairs UCLG-MEWA Board Meeting

Şenkul Co-Chairs UCLG-MEWA Board Meeting

June 23, 2023
Girne Municipality Sculpture Art Course Receives Acclaim

Girne Municipality Sculpture Art Course Receives Acclaim

June 23, 2023
Moliere’s Play “The Miser” Staged At ARUCAD

Moliere’s Play “The Miser” Staged At ARUCAD

June 23, 2023
Call For The Public To Join The War On Mosquitoes

Call For The Public To Join The War On Mosquitoes

June 23, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: