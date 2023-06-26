A Journey through Time at the Vintage and Antiques Market

June 26, 2023

On Saturday, June 24th the Vintage & Antique Market, organised by Girne Municipality, took visitors on a journey through time at Girne Ramadan Cemil Square from 15:00 to 20:30 pm. The Vintage & Antique Market, where unique antique pieces were presented to visitors, received great interest from its opening. 

At the Market, visitors had the opportunity to see many products that have been forgotten over time, but carrying traces of their respective eras, holding a place in the collective memory of society, in our memories, and passed down to the future.  Accompanied by beautiful music, visitors immortalized this moment.

Included in the offerings were cultural and artistic values, tools, printed publications, objects, accessories, records, ephemera, various items, and souvenirs were exhibited and sold, along with collectible items presented to antique enthusiasts. Everyone had a pleasant day at the event, which featured a guitar/oboe performance by Hüseyin Altan and Çağın Dostel, as well as a nostalgic Turkish-English music playlist by DJ Hass-e. Stalls offering coffee and snacks provided service throughout the day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

