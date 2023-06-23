Moliere’s Play “The Miser” Staged At ARUCAD

The Theatre Club of Arkin Creative Arts and Design University, (ARUCAD), in collaboration with the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, presented the famous French playwright Moliere’s play “The Miser” on Tuesday evening, June 20, at the University.

The play, written by the renowned French playwright Moliere in the 17th century and translated by Sabahattin Eyüboğlu, was directed by Associate Professor Dr. Handan Ergiydiren Doğan, the Head of the ARUCAD Department of Modern Dance, and Dr. Güneş Kozal, the Head of the Acting Department. Associate Professor Dr. Handan Ergiydiren Doğan took charge of the costume design, while Ada Güner, Selin Çolak, Yalın Doğasal, Yükselen Deniz, Doğa Arifoğlu, Özer Karanfiller, Ersan Çıkı, Merve Nisa Aygün, and Alihan Güneş took on roles in the play.

At the end of the play, Founder Erbil Arkın and Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi presented certificates of appreciation to those involved. In his speech, Erbil Arkın said: “Despite the recent establishment of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, I am delighted and proud to see them present their first play with such a high-quality performance. Congratulations to all of you.”

ARUCAD founder Erbil Arkın Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi

Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi stated, “After a long preparation process, our professors and students in the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, in collaboration with the Theatre Club, have put forth a successful performance. I congratulate our professors, actors, and the entire team.”

The stage performance of the actors received great admiration from art enthusiasts.

Source (Turkish): Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

Like this: Like Loading...