Girne Municipality Sculpture Art Course Receives Acclaim

The sculpture course, which took place as part of Girne Municipality’s Cultural Art Education Program, has started with a high level of participation. The sculpture art course, which begins with basic training and bust creation, is approached in two areas: theoretical and practical. Conducted under the instruction of sculptor Nevin Halis and continuing in three separate groups, the courses come to life at Girne Municipality Cultural Centre.

The training sessions allow participants’ artistic approach and inner emotions to emerge through the use of different materials. They aim to help individuals develop their emotions, thoughts, and dreams through art in a social environment, separate from stress and the intense pace of work. The courses form the fundamental foundation of the sculpture art course, which begins by questioning the definition of art and delves into classical sculpture history and techniques.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality