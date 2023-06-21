Susie’s Quiz results for 15th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

June 21, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a banging good Quiz Night for SuMart’s at the Diiva restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 15th June 2023 with quizzers old and new champing at the bit to get started.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Tabletop, The Letter Round which this week was England, Music Round, Bump and EBP!

The results were: 

  • 1st         Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd        Shebells
  • 3rd         Skinheads
  • 4th         Here’s Johnny
  • 5th         TPaul
  • 6th         Foundations
  • 7th         ShGoats
  • And the famous Lemon went to Clueless Lemons!

Thank you to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all of your help and to Ali and his team at Diiva for their hospitality and for looking after us so well.

Thank you to all our quizzers for joining us and do remember we are at Diiva restaurant every Thursday for the best quiz on the island and everybody is welcome to join us but please book your table.

See you then

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

