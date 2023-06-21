Ecoage 60+ Refresher Courses at Girne University

Girne University Ecoage 60+ Refresher Courses held their 2022-2023 Art Exhibition following this year’s Graduation.

By Heidi Trautmann….

I had the pleasure of meeting the Ecoage 60+ students of the Girne University Refresher Courses a while ago together with our Association for Cyprus Paper Artists. See more on this link.

I found the idea as such very interesting and encouraging to give elderly people the chance to continue studying in a variety of courses and workshops. I had to miss the opportunity for the opening where I would have met all those who had participated for the art exhibition, so I went this morning and took some photos in order to share them with my readers.

It is to pay my respect to the students to undertake the effort at their age to never give up, and my appreciation towards Girne University to have created the opportunity for these refresher courses. The artist Zülal Karliova was leading the course in the academic year 2022-2023, and she did a good job.

