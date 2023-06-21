June 21, 2023

Girne University Ecoage 60+ Refresher Courses held their 2022-2023 Art Exhibition following this year’s Graduation.

By Heidi Trautmann….

I had the pleasure of meeting the Ecoage 60+ students of the Girne University Refresher Courses a while ago together with our Association for Cyprus Paper Artists. See more on this link.

I found the idea as such very interesting and encouraging to give elderly people the chance to continue studying in a variety of courses and workshops. I had to miss the opportunity for the opening where I would have met all those who had participated for the art exhibition, so I went this morning and took some photos in order to share them with my readers.

It is to pay my respect to the students to undertake the effort at their age to never give up, and my appreciation towards Girne University to have created the opportunity for these refresher courses. The artist Zülal Karliova was leading the course in the academic year 2022-2023, and she did a good job.

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook Page.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Susie’s Quiz results for 15th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 15th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

June 21, 2023
BAHÇELİ COME FROM BEHIND IN VITAL WIN

BAHÇELİ COME FROM BEHIND IN VITAL WIN

June 20, 2023

You may have missed

Susie’s Quiz results for 15th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 15th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

June 21, 2023
Ecoage 60+ Refresher Courses at Girne University

Ecoage 60+ Refresher Courses at Girne University

June 21, 2023
Moliere’s “The Miser” at ARUCAD.

Moliere’s “The Miser” at ARUCAD.

June 21, 2023
Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets visiting Maldives President

Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets visiting Maldives President

June 20, 2023
Turkish Vice President visits the TRNC

Turkish Vice President visits the TRNC

June 20, 2023
BAHÇELİ COME FROM BEHIND IN VITAL WIN

BAHÇELİ COME FROM BEHIND IN VITAL WIN

June 20, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: