BAHÇELİ COME FROM BEHIND IN VITAL WIN

Bahçeli secured a crucial win after trailing to an early goal, they rallied in the second half coming away with all 3 points in a deserved win.

Result: ALANİÇİ YSK 1 BAHÇELİ SK 4.

Sunday, June 18: Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 8 : Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium.

Weather: Sunny, occasional cloud, mild.

With only 4 teams in the group, with the top 2 going onto the quarter-finals a draw would have been no good to either team. With Group leaders Serdarlı looking a cert to win the Group then this match was a very important match with Bahçelı securing the win and keeping in second place in the group.

A good crowd was present in the stand with Alaniçi supporters with their drums particularly noisy.

Bahçeli dominated the early stages, passing the ball out of defence well and forcing a number of corners. These were dealt with efficiently by the Alaniçi goalkeeper Mustafa Tanyeri and aided by his centre backs Ogün Baturay and their Captain Mehmet İlişen.

Alaniçi right back Osman Gün was having a right tussle with Bahçeli ’s wing back Arif, both are attacking players and like supporting the attack.

Against the run of play in the 18th minute Alaniçi broke quickly with Sedat in oceans of space, unmarked on the left crossed for HÜSEYİN ŞEREF to shoot home. 1-0

Bahçeli continue to dominate but it was Alaniçi who had the better chances.

Hüseyin Şeref in the 34th minute hit a good effort just over the bar in the 34th minute, then 2 minutes later he should have increased the home teams lead following a mistake by Bahçeli defender Ayhan, letting in Hüseyin with only Tuğrul to beat but the Alaniçi striker shot wide from only a few yards out.

Bahçeli final ball was very poor allowing Alaniçi to break up attacks and the set up their own attacks.

In the 42 minute, the Bahçeli goalkeeper Tuğrul made a good save diving to his left to push away Murat Alkin shot.

With 2 minutes of first-half injury time being played (45 +2) Bahçeli equalised with Alaniçi appealing for offside Soner crossed from the right to BERK ÖZDEMIRTAŞ to scoop down and head home.

HALF-TIME SCORE: 1-1

Bahçeli started the second half strongly forcing a number of corners. Midfielder Aydın was becoming influential in midfield and he sent in a rocket shot just over the bar in the 56th minute.

Bahçeli Osman Seyhan who had come on as a late first half replacement for the injured Ayhan was looking dangerous giving width down the right flank.

Little was seen of the Alaniçi attack as Bahçeli were in control of the midfield, though play was becoming scrappy with a number of fouls as the half wore on.

In the 79th minute, Bahçeli pressure paid off as they took the lead and it was two replacements who were involved Osman crossed to the far post where it was headed home by MUSTAFA ERCAN. 1-2

Bahçeli sealed the match in the 90th minute when an Arif free kick from the left found Berk in a good position but he was quickly challenged the ball fell to OSMAN SEYHAN to fire home from an acute angle on the right. 1-3.

Bahçeli finished strongly in injury time Edip headed onto the Alaniçi right hand post.

With the last kick of the match (90 +4 ) again two replacements were involved with Mustafa Ercan providing the cross for MEHMET ÖZYAY to head home.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 1-4.

ALANİÇİ “Man of the Match” – EMRE KORAN – a little terrier in midfield never stopped running.

BAHÇELİ – “Man of the Match” – ASİL ARİF ERGİN – always overlapping on the left a putting over some good crosses.

