The Girne Second Spring Dinner was well attended

Approximately 600 people attended the dinner organized by Girne Municipality as part of the Second Spring Programme.

The dinner, to which all individuals over the age of 65 residing within the boundaries of the Girne region were invited, was held by the poolside of the Dome Hotel on Wednesday, 14th June. During the evening, Adem and his musical group took the stage when beautiful songs were sung, and the guests enjoyed themselves to their heart’s content.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul also attended the event, and Girne City Council members were also present. The meal organized which could not be held for three years due to the pandemic, was greatly appreciated by the guests.

Şenkul stated that the Second Spring events, which had to be suspended due to the pandemic that affected our lives are starting to be reorganized. He stated that various trips will be organized in the spring semesters, in which he will also participate. Mentioning that the members of Second Spring are very important and valuable to us, Şenkul heralded that various ideas were being developed in consultation with the Social Affairs Department of Girne Municipality, including the construction of social facilities where Second Spring members can spend quality time with each other. Reminding everyone of the slogan “We are all in Girne together”, Şenkul concluded his speech by wishing all the guests to have a good evening together.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

