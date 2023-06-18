Big Music Quiz on 12th June at Spice Garden Bahçeli

It was a great First Night for SuMart’s Entertainment at the Spice Garden restaurant, Bahçeli for June’s Big Music Quiz on Monday 12th June 2023 with some old and new quizzers joining us for lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of TV, Films, Number, 1980’s, Football Anthem’s and the Big 20!

The results were:

1 st Here’s Johnny

2nd Tyke That

3rd Dunne N Dusted

4th Dipsomaniacs

5th Crystal Gunners

6th 3 Of Us

7th Bill-Low Average

And the famous Lemon went to Pepentepe!

The Spice Garden food was absolutely amazing with great service and the atmosphere and setting was wonderful so thank you to Khalid and your team for a wonderful night and my lamb curry was the best!

Thank you all for joining us and to Graham Loftus for your continued help!

The next Big Music Quiz will be held every 1st Monday of the month at the Spice Garden restaurant so please book with Khalid or myself to reserve a table.

Keep Quizzing

Susie Q Xxxx

Please visit my Facebook page to see more event pictures

2nd Tyke That 3rd Dunne N Dusted 4th Dipsomaniacs 7th Bill-Low Average Happy quizzers enjoying the night More happy quizzers enjoying the night’s entertainment

Like this: Like Loading...