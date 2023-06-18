LAMBS TO THE SLAUGHTER AS TATLISU ARE THRASHED!

By Richard Beale….

It was “men versus boys” as embarrassingly Tatlısu were put to the sword ruthlessly by Group leader Serdarlı.

Results: SERDARLI GB 7 TATLISU SERACILAR GSK 0

Friday June 16: Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 8 : Görneç Üç Şehitler Stadium.

Weather: Sunny but with a cooling refreshing breeze.

Serdarlı has invested wisely in the transfer market, bringing in some good, experienced players, they want promotion, and on evidence of watching two matches involving them, I cannot see them failing. Indeed, on this performance, they would give teams in the AKSA League 1 (Esentepe League) a run for their money.

Serdali on the charge TATLISU SERACILAR GSK

Tatlisu bless them! – are a team of mostly youngsters, teenagers, they have very few players of any experience. They haven’t the players who can hold onto the ball and create something, they just were happy to clear their lines, with no pattern of play or build-up.

In all fairness, they tried heads only dropped when the 5th goal went in forward Muhammed Yasir Begeç, was their best player he tried hard throughout, created what few chances Tatlısu had, and was really their sole attacking threat. 18-year-old left winger Emre Alkaş also impressed me, in glimpses he showed he is very quick, and can beat players, certainly one to keep an eye on.

Serdalı Captain Efe and midfield partners Eser and Ali ran the show with striker Arda being the focal point. The burly striker helped himself to a hat trick, could have scored more, and had 3 assists, for a big man he is very mobile, has vision, and passes the ball Ala Glen Hoddle !.

Serdarlı were far too strong for Tatlısu all over the pitch, every time they attacked they looked likely to score. Every corner or cross was a threat with Tatlısu unable to defend any high balls.

Tatlisu goalkeeper Eneş, though at fault for a couple of the goals made some blinding saves and the score could well have been into double figures.

Tatlısu goalkeeper ENEŞ hasn’t a chance as ARDA rocket sails past him 2-0 BARAN ŞAHİNSOY who hammers home his second goal and Serdarlı 4th goal

GOAL DETAILS:

16 mins: Following a great run and cross on the left by Ali Küçükoğlu, MUSTAFA YORGANCI was on hand at the far post to head home. 1-0

19 mins: Tatlısu lost possession of a throw-in on the left and maybe from a fully 25 yards ARDA ÖZKAN hit a tremendous volley that gave the Tatlısu goalkeeper Eneş no chance as the ball flew past him. 2-0

29 mins: A Ali Küçükoğlu corner from the left was met with a glancing header by BARAN ŞAHINSOY. 3-0

49 mins: Another Ali Küçükoğlu corner from the left was met at the far post by Arda who headed into the danger area where BARAN ŞAHINSOY shot home to record his second goal. 4-0

52 mins: Serdarlı Captain EFE EFECOĞLU scores after being set up by Mustafa. 5-0

75 mins: ARDA ÖZKAN scores his second of the match with a fine individual goal, he lobs the full-back, picks the ball up, and shoots at the near post pass Tatlisu goalkeeper Eneş who helps the ball into the net. 6-0

87 mins: ARDA ÖZKAN completes his hat trick when a cross from the right by Ahmet as he is left unmarked to beat Eneş with a low shot into the corner of the net.7-0.

TATLISU “Man of the Match “ —-MUHAMED YASİR BEGEÇ.

SERDARLI “Man of the Match” ——ARDA ÖZKAN.

