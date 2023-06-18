YOGA for everyone at Kervansaray Public Beach on June 21st

A yoga event is being held at Kervansaray Public Beach with Jivamukti Yoga Instructor Naile Soyel.

World Yoga Day on June 21st, which is celebrated globally in all countries of the world, is also held in Girne on the same day and at the same time, with the help and organization of Girne Municipality.

The event, which will be held in Kervansaray Public Beach under the leadership of Jivamukti Yoga Instructor Naile Soyel, has an international quality and is bilingual and also in English, and is open to everyone from all age groups, and is free of charge.

The event, which will be held between 18:30 – 19:30 pm with the theme, “The world is on this day is Celebrating the healing light of Yoga”, of living healthy, looking at life positively, and reconnecting with life.

According to the statement made by Girne Municipality Culture and Art Affairs Branch, it was noted that people who want to get information about the event can apply by calling 0392 650 01 00.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

