SuMart’s 13th June Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant

From Susie L Ford…

We had another banging night at Moonshine Restaurant in Esentepe for SuMart’s karaoke on Tuesday 13th June 2023 with great singing again from around the world with Turkish, Russian, Irish, English, and Norwegian singers making it a marvellous international night.

There was definitely lots of talent in Moonshine singing and helping us so thank you all for joining us and we wish safe journeys to those who are travelling back to their homes far away and we hope to see you again.

Thank you to Mehmet, Furkan, Cuma, and their team for the great service and really good food and it was our pleasure to entertain the night’s guests at Moonshine.

See you all next week and please book your table with Mehmet to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

