June 17, 2023

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…

We had another banging night at Moonshine Restaurant in Esentepe for SuMart’s karaoke on  Tuesday 13th June 2023 with great singing again from around the world with Turkish, Russian, Irish, English, and Norwegian singers making it a marvellous international night.

There was definitely lots of talent in Moonshine singing and helping us so thank you all for joining us and we wish safe journeys to those who are travelling back to their homes far away and we hope to see you again.

Thank you to Mehmet, Furkan, Cuma, and their team for the great service and really good food and it was our pleasure to entertain the night’s guests at Moonshine.

See you all next week and please book your table with Mehmet to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

Please go to my Facebook page to see more pictures and news of entertainment events.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

The Turkish Cyprus Art Scene by Emin Çizenel

The Turkish Cyprus Art Scene by Emin Çizenel

June 17, 2023
Happy Birthday to the Name Dropper Peter Wills

Happy Birthday to the Name Dropper Peter Wills

June 17, 2023

You may have missed

The Turkish Cyprus Art Scene by Emin Çizenel

The Turkish Cyprus Art Scene by Emin Çizenel

June 17, 2023
Happy Birthday to the Name Dropper Peter Wills

Happy Birthday to the Name Dropper Peter Wills

June 17, 2023
SuMart’s 13th June Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant

SuMart’s 13th June Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant

June 17, 2023
Tatar responds to the Greek Cypriot leader and EP President

Tatar responds to the Greek Cypriot leader and EP President

June 16, 2023
President’s Erdoğan and Tatar insist on two States in Cyprus

President’s Erdoğan and Tatar insist on two States in Cyprus

June 16, 2023
Vintage and Antiques Market In Girne on 24th June

Vintage and Antiques Market In Girne on 24th June

June 15, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: