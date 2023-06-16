Tatar responds to the Greek Cypriot leader and EP President

June 17, 2023

President Ersin Tatar responded to the latest remarks issued by Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

President Tatar said, “The Greek Cypriot leadership should realise that their efforts to involve actors other than the UN in the Cyprus issue are futile. Any actor that the Turkish Cypriot side does not consent to cannot be involved in possible processes.”

Referring to the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides’s statement at the European Parliament, President Tatar noted that the Greek Cypriot leader had revealed in his speech why the Cyprus issue has remained unresolved for 60 years.

“While the Greek Cypriot leader repeats his attitude of disregarding and not treating the Turkish Cypriot People as equal, he also reveals his desperation by calling for pressure on Türkiye through the EU,” Tatar said.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

