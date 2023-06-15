June 15, 2023

A Vintage and Antiques Market will be held on Saturday, June 24th  Organised by Girne Municipality, the Vintage and Antiques Market will be held at Girne Ramadan Cemil Square between 15:00 and 20:30. In the market, it will be possible to see many products that have been forgotten over time, bear the traces of their eras, occupy a place in the collective memory of society, in our memories, and are passed on to the future.

Within the scope of the event, besides the sale and exhibition of cultural and artistic values, tools and equipment, printed publications, objects, accessories, records, ephemera, various items, and souvenirs, collectible items will also be presented to antique enthusiasts. In this event where everyone can have a pleasant day, there will be a guitar/oboe recital by Hüseyin Altan and Çağın Dostel, and a Turkish-English music performance from nostalgic records by DJ Hass-e. Stands serving coffee and snacks will be available throughout the day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Special Schools “Art Has No Limits” Project Praised

Special Schools “Art Has No Limits” Project Praised

June 10, 2023
Girne Theatre Group performed “Pippi-Longstockings” In Russian

Girne Theatre Group performed “Pippi-Longstockings” In Russian

June 6, 2023

You may have missed

Vintage and Antiques Market In Girne on 24th June

Vintage and Antiques Market In Girne on 24th June

June 15, 2023
Blitz On Illegal Businesses In Girne

Blitz On Illegal Businesses In Girne

June 15, 2023
Stinger Fish Competition Netted At Karaoğlanoğlu

Stinger Fish Competition Netted At Karaoğlanoğlu

June 15, 2023
Picnic Of Leymosun People Revived in Girne

Picnic Of Leymosun People Revived in Girne

June 15, 2023
Recognition is coming as President Erdoğan visits the TRNC

Recognition is coming as President Erdoğan visits the TRNC

June 14, 2023
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 265 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 265 has arrived

June 12, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: