Vintage and Antiques Market In Girne on 24th June

A Vintage and Antiques Market will be held on Saturday, June 24th Organised by Girne Municipality, the Vintage and Antiques Market will be held at Girne Ramadan Cemil Square between 15:00 and 20:30. In the market, it will be possible to see many products that have been forgotten over time, bear the traces of their eras, occupy a place in the collective memory of society, in our memories, and are passed on to the future.

Within the scope of the event, besides the sale and exhibition of cultural and artistic values, tools and equipment, printed publications, objects, accessories, records, ephemera, various items, and souvenirs, collectible items will also be presented to antique enthusiasts. In this event where everyone can have a pleasant day, there will be a guitar/oboe recital by Hüseyin Altan and Çağın Dostel, and a Turkish-English music performance from nostalgic records by DJ Hass-e. Stands serving coffee and snacks will be available throughout the day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

