Recognition is coming as President Erdoğan visits the TRNC

Recognition of The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a forgone conclusion and even if the US, UN, UK, EU the world and the so-called Republic of Cyprus continue with their policies of denial and disinformation, the world knows daily more about the TRNC and how it has been badly treated to suit long term policies designed to keep the TRNC hidden from the world and the Greek Cypriots as masters of Cyprus.

But this worldwide policy of convenience continues to fail due to increasing pressure for the TRUTH of the CYPRUS issue to be TOLD and recognised and although it is often said the TRNC is only recognised by Türkiye the whole world knows what’s going on and slowly the door is opening with recognition of the TRNC being given in ever increasing ways.

How much longer can this “Sitting on Hands” farce of non-recognition continue and one must ask why Türkiye has been vilified for so long when for so many reasons it is so important to the world order and security if it is to be encouraged and invited to help make major changes involving the Eastern Mediterranean region.

So where are we now following the visit of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the TRNC and what initiatives will the world take to help Türkiye and The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus achieve the long-awaited recognition?

“News from the TRNC Public Information Office

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid his first official foreign visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus following his re-election as President.

Erdoğan was welcomed by TRNC President Ersin Tatar at the Ercan Airport with a military ceremony. Erdoğan met with Tatar in a bilateral meeting. Then a meeting was held between delegations. Following their meeting at the Presidency, Tatar and Erdoğan held a joint press conference.

In his speech, President Erdoğan stated that they continued the tradition by paying his first foreign visit to the TRNC after taking office.

Indicating that they discussed all the issues on their agenda in detail during their talks with President Ersin Tatar, Erdoğan stressed that the most important steps will be to ensure the transfer of electricity from Türkiye to Northern Cyprus through cable in a very short time.

Emphasizing that they also evaluated the current situation regarding the Cyprus issue and the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan added that the Turkish Cypriot side has always adopted a constructive and result-oriented attitude on the Cyprus issue.

President Erdoğan continued and said: “Turkish Cypriots have never been and will never be a minority. Those who ignore these facts continue to console themselves with their dreams of being the sole sovereign of the island. I strongly advise these groups to put aside their obsessions and face the realities of the island. Despite the efforts of the Turkish Cypriots, more than half a century has been wasted due to the uncompromising and maximalist approaches of the Greek Cypriot side. Nobody can tolerate to lose another 50 years.”

“The confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots, which are their inherent rights, is a sine qua non for us. If there is to be a return to the negotiation table, the way to do this is through the recognition of the TRNC. The realistic and result-oriented vision put forward by President Tatar at the last informal meeting in Geneva, which we also support, essentially consists of this”.

In his part, President Tatar said: “We are determined to continue the new policy with the support of the Motherland Republic of Türkiye”.

Stating that it is very important for them that President Erdoğan has paid his first visit abroad to the TRNC as the 13th President of the Republic of Türkiye, President Tatar said, “With this visit, you are sending a message to all the states of the world that you always protect the TRNC and that you will protect it with the same understanding from now on.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office”

Conclusion:

It’s interesting that the US, UN, EU, UK, and many countries of the world are taking to the high ground to condemn Russia and its attempts to take over Ukraine and are offering their support but did those protesters do the same in Cyprus when the Greeks and Greek Cypriots tried to cleanse the island of Turkish Cypriots?

The only country willing to stand up against aggression and national greed in Cyprus was Türkiye and they along with the Turkish Cypriots are still being vilified by those who prefer to Sit on their Hands and do nothing! … For the future, it’s time for a recognition of a 2 State Solution

