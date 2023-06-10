Special Schools “Art Has No Limits” Project Praised

June 10, 2023

The ‘Art has No Limits’ project, which came to life with the contributions of the Municipality of  Girne and the joint work of Necat British College and Girne Special Education School students, received great acclaim.  The students exhibited the works of art they brought to life at the Girne Municipality Cultural Centre on Wednesday, June 7.  They also gave the audience a visual feast with the stage shows they prepared. Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul, Girne Municipality and Necat British College, and Girne Special Education School administrators attended the event.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

