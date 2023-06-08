Senkul Warns Owners About Dangerous Structures

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul warned that the owner of the relevant building is responsible for the external and internal safety and security of all structures that are under construction or remain unfinished for any reason in the region.

Şenkul emphasized that no tolerance for lapses will be shown from now on. Şenkul stated that Girne Municipality will notify the relevant person about the points where there are problems in terms of the external and internal safety and security of the construction, and underlined that it is imperative to take the necessary security measures immediately upon notification.

He also said that the citizens also have a duty regarding the issue and pointed out the importance of notifying the Girne Municipality City Security Unit or phoning Alo 185 to report any buildings that lack external and internal security. Şenkul said, “We have to take the necessary measures today in order not to regret it later”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

