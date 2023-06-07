‘KAZHAL’ At The 76th Cannes Film Festival

The short film “KAZHAL”, shot at Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and directed and scripted by Iranian artist Ali Azhari, a lecturer in Film Design and Management Department, was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The film was produced by a team of ARUCAD academics, students, and staff, using the University’s venues and facilities. The film, screened in the main hall of the festival as part of a special event entitled “Short Views of a Revolution”, was organized by the Iranian Association of Independent Filmmakers.

The film features Kazhal, an Iranian woman, who moves to Cyprus in search of a more secure life. Before coming to Cyprus, Kazhal participated and was injured in Iran’s recent uprisings, for women’s liberation and for an end to the discrimination they face in everyday life, which followed the death of Mahsa Amini. Kazhal, who will start a new life as a result of her wound, is expecting a baby.

Ali Azhari is an Iranian filmmaker and cinematographer who worked professionally in Iranian cinema in the field of screenwriting/cinematography. As the director of the movie “Kazhal”, Azhari’s research area focuses on interactive cinema and beyond. He is currently a lecturer at Arkın Creative Arts and Design University, Department of Film Design and Management.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

