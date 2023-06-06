Girne Theatre Group performed “Pippi-Longstockings” In Russian

June 6, 2023

The Girne Municipality Theatre Ensembles’ performance of their first foreign language play, “Pippi-Longstocking”, attracted great attention.  The Municipality Theatre Ensembles” broke new ground in the north of the island by performing plays with actors and directors who live in our country but who come from abroad. The children’s play, “Pippi-Longstockings”, which was rehearsed over the past weeks and was presented in Russian, was watched with great interest.

The play, which was performed at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre, was recorded as the first of the several foreign language plays that will be performed next season. The play was directed by Elya Gilman, who won the “Best Female Director” award at the Cannes World Film Festival in 2021 with her film “Sunflower” which won many awards and nominations.

The team’s next play for adults “Deadly Meeting” will be staged, in Russian, on Sunday, June 25, at 17:00at in the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre. Award-winning director Elya Gilman will also direct 2 new plays that will be staged by the Turkish team of Girne Municipality Theatre Ensembles in the new season.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

