Susie’s Quiz results for 25th May 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

It was another fantastic night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 25th May 2023 with our quizzer friends joining us for another challenge to be top team of the week.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Music Round, and The Letter Round which this week was Sport, Bump, and EBP.

The results were:

1st The Shebells

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Here’s Johnny

4th ShGoats

5th Foundations

And the famous Lemon went to Clueless Lemons

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and we really did enjoy our food tonight

Thank you to Linda Lamb, Malcolm Gannaway, and Graham Loftus for all of your help and to all of our quizzers and we look forward to seeing you all again on Thursdays at the Diiva Restaurant for the best quiz on the island

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page.



