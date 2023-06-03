Susie’s Quiz results for 25th May 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

June 3, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another fantastic night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 25th May 2023 with our quizzer friends joining us for another challenge to be top team of the week.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Table Top, Music Round, and The Letter Round which this week was Sport, Bump, and EBP.

The results were:

  • 1st       The Shebells
  • 2nd      Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd      Here’s Johnny
  • 4th      ShGoats
  • 5th      Foundations
  • And the famous Lemon went to Clueless Lemons

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and we really did enjoy our food tonight 

Thank you to Linda Lamb, Malcolm Gannaway, and Graham Loftus for all of your help and to all of our quizzers and we look forward to seeing you all again on Thursdays at the  Diiva Restaurant for the best quiz on the island 

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd Dunne N Dusted
3rd Here's Johnny
4th ShGoats
5th The Foundations
The ClueLess Lemon
