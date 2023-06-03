25th North Cyprus International Bellapais Music Festival

24 + 25 May 2023: Security Forces Concert … Güv.K.K.lığı Bandosu with KKTC DOB Işbirlığı….

By Heidi Trautmann….

What would humanity do without music, I often ask myself. It is the one language, besides visual arts, which does not need translating, all races of the world can fully understand it.

On two days, 24 and 25 May 2023 the public was invited to a musical event of a special kind.

The Security Forces Band with 21 windcraft instruments, three soloists and two conductors (plus one) and a wonderful programme. I have been a guest to a former event of the Security Forces Band some years ago, and I can tell that the concert hall in Bellapais was filled with music into the last crack in the walls.

In the first part we had the pleasure to listen to Sermin Dikmen Töre (soprano) and Tuğrul Enver Töre (Bariton) and under the baton of Col. Hakan Çetin, with classical well-known arias followed by compositions of Cypriot origin which made the audience join in with some beloved musical pieces, clapping their hands and singing.

It was a beautiful night with the occasion to talk to the soloists during the break, they mixed happily with the audience in the courtyard of the Abbey. In the meantime, the piano was brought forward for the second part of the concert and the orchestra, now under the baton of Murat Menket, with Rüya Taner on the piano, with the Piano Concerto A minor, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (Arr. K.Tepe&M.Keskin).

At the end, the conductor Murat Menket invited Yilmaz Taner to come on stage and conduct one of his own compositions done for the Security Forces as far as I have understood. All soloists with their bunches of flowers in their arms came back on stage so we, the audience could thank them again.

