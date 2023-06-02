Girne Municipality Opens Kordonboyu Market Stalls

The stands that Girne Municipality set up in Kordonboyu every year in order to promote handicrafts and support culture are being put into service on Friday, June 2nd. At the stands, which will be in place until the second week of September, Koza, Lefkara, and Lapta handicrafts specific to the Cypriot culture will be on show. Sales and the exhibition of magnets, gifts, ceramics, and jewellery, promoting our country will be available.

The stands, which attract great attention and appreciation every year from both locals and tourists visiting Girne, will be open between 18:00 and 00:00 every day of the week.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

