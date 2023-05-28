TRNC At “ECO” Meeting In Geneva

TRNC Minister of Health, İzlem Gürçağ Altuğra, attended the 5th meeting of the Ministers of Health of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in Geneva as an observer member. The 5th Health Ministers’ meeting of ECO, of which Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan are members, was hosted by Azerbaijan at the UN Geneva Office on the margins of the 76th World Health Assembly.

In her speech, Minister Altuğra stated that they were honoured to be able to attend the meeting as the TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...