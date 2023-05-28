ARUCAD and İncesenet University to Co-operate

A cooperation protocol was signed between Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and Azerbaijan State Civilization and Incesenet University (ADMIU), a 100-year-old state university of Azerbaijan. Within the scope of the cooperation, exchange programs between students/academics will be implemented, joint research will be carried out and students will be offered double degree opportunities.

The agreement between ARUCAD and ADMIU is a continuation of the cooperation protocol signed 4 years ago with an expanded scope. According to the protocol, students studying in the Acting Department of both universities will be able to apply for the Student Exchange Program or the 3+1 Program and have the opportunity to have a double degree. The protocol covers the exchange of academic staff, congresses, conferences, symposiums, seminars and workshops to be organized in order to exchange information and experience between the colleagues of both institutions. Students who want to participate in the “Student Exchange Program” will be able to apply after completing at least one academic year at the host institution. After completing three academic years at the host university, the students who will be included in the “3+1 Programme” will be able to spend their last year at the guest university and receive the diplomas of both universities if they are successful.

ARUCAD Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr. Sinan Arkın, Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi and Vice Rector Dr. İbrahim Dalkılıç went to Azerbaijan as the guest of Azerbaijan State Civilization and İncesenet University to finalise the cooperation which was signed on behalf of ARUCAD by Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi and on behalf of ADMIU by Rector Prof. Dr. Ceyran Mahmudova. After signing the protocol the ARUCAD delegation paid a courtesy visit to the TRNC Representative Ambassador in Baku, Ufuk Turganer, and his team.

About Incesenet University.

Azerbaijan State Civilization and Incesenet University is the oldest established university in the country, founded in 1923 to train talented musicians, actors, directors, artists, choreographers, art and culture researchers, and teachers for generations. It has five faculties and twenty-four departments. When it was founded in 1923, it operated under the name of Theatre Institute. From 1981 to 1991, a number of new disciplines were included in the university curriculum, including painting, sculpture, theatre, film, cultural studies, and the arts industry. The faculties of the university include cultural science, acting, cinema, music, and painting.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)



