TUSAF 17th International Congress Held At Elexus Hotel, Girne 

May 25, 2023

The Turkish Flour Industrialists’ Federation (TUSAF) is an umbrella non-governmental body for organizations from all over Turkey serving in the flour sector. Its objectives are the development of solution-oriented strategies, which has created the export leader of the world for the last 9 years. 

TUSAF, held the 17th annual  international congress and exhibition at Elexus Hotel, Girne to showcase its sector stakeholders as well as the country and the world flour industry. This world flour trade summit  will contribute to the more efficient use of the heritage that Anatolia has given and will increase the wheat yield and quality. The theme was “Technological Transformations in Production and Global Risks”. The  congress hosted more than 1000 national and international delegates, bringing together flour, pasta and feed industrialists, traders, suppliers, milling machinery and bakery product manufacturers, expert panellists and managers, officials from public institutions and organizations, and many sector stakeholders.

Guests were invited by the Board of Directors to the press conference held on Wednesday, May 24 at 12.30. The speakers and guests discussed climate change, drought, new trade dynamics, future strategy in agricultural production with limited natural resources, grain and flour markets, world grain policies, technological transformations in production and trade. The various problems and solutions were evaluated with the leaders of the sectors.

All details about the congress and exhibition held are available at www.tusaf2023.org.

Source (Turkish):  Elexus Hotel, Girne

