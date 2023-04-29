CyprusScene 22nd April video review from the TRNC

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus and also apologise that I have had to take some time out from publishing to rest and review projects we have been working on.

If I may, I would like to tell you about when I went to the TRNC Presidential Palace on Friday 14th April together with other guests including representatives from a number of NGOs to witness the book launch of “A CRY FOR JUSTICE” which is President, Ersin Tatar’s authorized biography written by Jennifer Vardy.

To hear more from our news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To subscribe to see more videos please click here

If you like what we do and would like to support our work please give us a Like and perhaps Buy me a Coffee by making a donation on the following link

Like this: Like Loading...