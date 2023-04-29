President Ersin Tatar welcomes TURKPA Observer Membership

President Ersin Tatar evaluates the admittance of the TRNC Parliamentary Assembly as an Observer Member to the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA)

“Nobody should have any doubt that we are determined to continue our efforts in the just struggle for the reaffirmation of the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot People”



President Ersin Tatar issued a written statement on the “historic step” following the unanimous decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States to accept the TRNC Parliamentary Assembly as an Observer Member.

The statement of President Ersin Tatar reads as follows:

“I welcome with great joy the admittance of the TRNC Parliamentary Assembly as an Observer Member to the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

I wholeheartedly salute TURKPA for taking this unanimous decision at the 12th Plenary Session that was hosted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye on Friday.

I convey my utmost gratitude to the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who lit the torch of this struggle and to the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Şentop, who was the architect that enabled the TRNC Parliamentary Assembly to become an Observer Member at TURKPA.

I would also like to extend our gratitude to the esteemed member states of TURKPA and to the Speaker of each and every Parliamentary Assembly of our brotherly Turkic states, for the unanimous backing given for the Observer Status of the TRNC Parliamentary Assembly in TURKPA.

Our hope for the future has greatly increased and taken one more important historic step on this honourable path, for the reaffirmation of our sovereign equality and equal international status which is our inherent right.

Nobody should doubt that we are determined to continue our efforts in our just struggle for the reaffirmation of the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot People.”

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

