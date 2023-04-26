“Madman” On The Loose

The play “Diary of a Madman”, by Nikolay Gogol, is going on tour with the Girne Municipality Theatre Group.

The play, which took the stage three times in Girne and attracted great interest, is now going on tour throughout the island. The play is directed by Ismihan Yorgancı, one of the directors of the Girne Municipality Theatre Group. Ömer Dündar is the sole actor. Ufuk Aydogan is the music director. İkra Yalçın performed the original music on piano; Mehmet Saygıer did the lighting design and Cem Taşlıovalı did the stage set design. Ulaş Baran Şahin and Yusuf Aşık were the stage managers, while Batuhan Oruç did the photo shoots and Eseli Fatma Tüney did the make-up.

Conspectus

The story centres on the life of a lowly civil servant who lived during the oppressive period of Tsar Nicholas I. Written in diary format, the story tells the protagonist Poprinç’s descent into madness. When the love he feels for his principal’s daughter is added to the boring and monotonous life he lives in, the whirlpool he is in gets bigger. Aksenti Ivanovic Popchirin’s efforts not to submit to the oppressive system and his psychological tides continue until he thinks he is the King of Spain and ends with his imprisonment in a mental hospital.

“Diary of a Madman” tour program

Saturday, April 29, Güzelyurt Municipality, Atatürk Cultural Centre Saturday,

May 13, Gazi Famagusta Municipality, Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Centre.

Tuesday, May 16, Çatalköy-Esentepe Municipality, Erol Avgören Cultural Centre Saturday,

May 20, Municipality of Lefke, Cultural Centre Sunday,

May 28, Iskele Municipality, Iskele Ataturk Cultural Centre

All performance start times are: 20,30 pm and for information and reservation call 0533 821 21 44

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

