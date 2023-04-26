Ian Dale on LBC ask’s “Can Cyprus ever be reunited?” NO!

By Chris Elliott…

At long last, the Turkish Cypriots have been able to state their case for their vision of a settlement of the Cyprus Issue through a UK media interview.

When it comes to the Cyprus Issue there are distinct locking points where opinions rest whether it be the so-called 1974 invasion (intervention) by Turkey which is odd as President Makarios stood before the UN Security Council on 19th July 1974 and claimed Greece had invaded Cyprus as you will hear in the video below.

Prior to this, we had an increase in ethnic cleansing attempts on Turkish Cypriots by Greek Cypriots following the implementation of their Akritis Plan with the Bloody Christmas Eve massacres in 1963 and ongoing killings in 1974 through their Iphestos Plan.



Now it’s most odd that the UK as the former master of Cyprus and joint Guarantor of the Cyprus Agreement had not lived up to their responsibilities and helped the Turkish Cypriots and perhaps this may be connected to the fact that in 1914, when the Ottoman Empire entered the First World War, Cyprus was unilaterally annexed by Great Britain.

Following this was the Gallipoli campaign during First World War that took place on the Gallipoli peninsula (Gelibolu in modern Turkey, from 19 February 1915 to 9 January 1916.

The attempt by the Allied fleet to force a passage through the Dardanelles in February 1915 failed and was followed by an amphibious landing on the Gallipoli peninsula in April 1915. In January 1916, after eight months of fighting, with approximately 250,000 casualties on each side, the land campaign was abandoned and the invasion force withdrew. It was a costly campaign for the Entente powers and the Ottoman Empire as well as for the sponsors of the expedition, especially the First Lord of the Admiralty (1911–1915), Winston Churchill.

One may ask how this defeat and a major embarrassment for Great Britain perhaps shaped the future treatment of the Turkish Cypriots of Cyprus.

So on with the show and do watch this LBC video above and form your own conclusion and perhaps comment and I leave you with a final video A Cry For Justice the subject of which is encompassed in the recently launched book written by Jennifer Vardy which is the authorized biography of TRNC President Ersin Tatar.

Now before you leave do ask any UK Member of Parliament for the TRNC to have Direct Flights or Recognition and they trot out the same excuses but have they ever looked back and asked is their policy of non-support is right and are they letting the Turkish Cypriots down?

I suggest the answer will be Yes, Ja, Oui, Ken, Si, Tak, Evet, Da, etc, and it’s time for the UK to admit and correct their past errors and grant the TRNC recognition of “Sovereign Equality and Equal International Status.”

Finally, the reason the island cannot be reunited is best described by TRNC President Ersin Tatar in his Statement about the 19th Annan Plan referendum anniversary

OK UK, let’s start putting some Great back into Britain by recognising the TRNC and not being told what to do by others!

