Call from President Tatar to the world: “Keep your promises”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar called on the UN, EU, USA and other international actors to keep their promises they made to the Turkish Cypriot people during the Annan Plan referanda held in 2004.

President Tatar stated “It is with deep regret that, despite the passing of 19 years following the Annan Plan referenda, none of the promises have effectively come to fruition. We are compelled to express our disappointment at every anniversary of the Annan Plan referenda”.

The President added “My call to the UN, EU, and the US, is to stop supporting the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo, who have only paid lip service to wanting a settlement but always rejected any equality-based solution, and to effectively implement the promises they made to the Turkish Cypriot people during the Annan Plan period in 2004.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...