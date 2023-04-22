Susie’s Quiz results for 20th April 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



It was another BANGING packed night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 20th April 2023 when I returned back to my Quiz mistress chair and it was absolutely wonderful to be with you all again.

The get-well messages, care, love, and support from all of you has been amazing. THANK YOU.

My 2 sons also joined us for a week whilst I was poorly which helped me so much in my getting stronger, they would never know just how much it helped so a loving thank you to them

This week the rounds consisted of Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Tabletop, Danger Zone, Letter Round which this week was Scotland, Music Round, Bump, and EBP! We also played the NAME THE BODY PART game, which as always was so much fun.

The results were:

1st Dunne N Dusted

2nd Here’s Johnny

3rd Foundations

4th Anglo Swedes

5th Shebells

6th Universally Challenged

7th Clueless Lemons

And the famous Lemon went to the Sevilla Tigers!

A big thank you to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all their much-appreciated help and also to Ali Raza and his team for the wonderful food and service thank you.

The biggest Thank you this week for me is to my husband Martin, he had previously run the quiz alone as well as everything else during my absence and done an amazing job, so he has been my rock and supported me in every way he could.

A massive thank you to you all again to you all for without you we could not do what we do to bring you entertainment so do please book with us every Thursday for the best quiz on the island as its getting extremely busy and we would hate for you to be disappointed..

Keep Quizzing

Susie Q Xxxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page.



1st Dunne N Dusted 2nd Heres Johnny 3rd The Foundations 4th Anglo Swedes 5th The Shebells 6th University Challenged

