April 21, 2023

BRS meet the TRNC President

President Ersin Tatar received officials from the British Residents’ Society (BRS), where discussions were held with regards to the issues faced by the expat community in the TRNC.

The delegation was headed by BRS Chairman Julian Mawdesley,  Mike Diplock, Hakan Redif and Peter Wilkins.

Also in attendance from the Presidency were Special Representative of the President, M. Ergün Olgun, and Foreign Press Officer Kerem Haser.

The President was briefed about the latest BRS lobbying activities being conducted under the Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus campaign.  Evaluations were also made with regards to the latest visit of President Ersin Tatar to London last month, and his meetings with numerous MPs,  members of the House of Lords, and the media.

Discussions were also held on the issues facing the expat community who live in the TRNC.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

April 19, 2023
Girne Municipality and Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Doctors Asso protocol

Girne Municipality and Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Doctors Asso protocol

April 18, 2023

You may have missed

President Ersin Tatar received British Residents’ Society officials

President Ersin Tatar received British Residents’ Society officials

April 21, 2023
ARUCAD Held A Gala Night For Short Film  ‘Kazhal’

ARUCAD Held A Gala Night For Short Film  ‘Kazhal’

April 21, 2023
The ECKO duo at the 18th International Bellapais Spring Music Fest

The ECKO duo at the 18th International Bellapais Spring Music Fest

April 20, 2023
TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

April 19, 2023
Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

April 19, 2023
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

April 19, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: