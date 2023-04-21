President Ersin Tatar received British Residents’ Society officials

President Ersin Tatar received officials from the British Residents’ Society (BRS), where discussions were held with regards to the issues faced by the expat community in the TRNC.

The delegation was headed by BRS Chairman Julian Mawdesley, Mike Diplock, Hakan Redif and Peter Wilkins.

Also in attendance from the Presidency were Special Representative of the President, M. Ergün Olgun, and Foreign Press Officer Kerem Haser.

The President was briefed about the latest BRS lobbying activities being conducted under the Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus campaign. Evaluations were also made with regards to the latest visit of President Ersin Tatar to London last month, and his meetings with numerous MPs, members of the House of Lords, and the media.

Discussions were also held on the issues facing the expat community who live in the TRNC.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

Like this: Like Loading...