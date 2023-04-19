By Richard Beale….

We are coming to the end of the football season and down to the “nitty and gritty”, although plenty to play for promotion, relegation, and playoff places.

I have chosen matches in possible ex-pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.

ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-30pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1

Sat Apr 22 Yeniboğazici DSK L1 İncirli SK Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sat Apr 22 Düzkaya KOSK L1 Lapta TBSK**** Çatalkoy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind Old Tempo Supermarket)Sat Sat Apr 22 Binatlı TSK L1 Yalova SK**** Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sat Apr 22 Pera L.Gençler Birliği SK L1 Unimar Maraş GBSK İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sat Apr 22 Miracle Karşıyaka L1 Esentepe KKSK**** Karşıyaka Şengül Töreham Stad. Sat Apr 22 Geçitkale GSK BTM Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 SK **** Geçitkale Stadium kick-off at 12-00 Sat Apr 22 Ozanköy SK BTM Miracle Demirhan **** Mustafa Özkayım Stadium kick off 12-00 Sat Apr 22 Tatlısu HOBSK BTM Karaoğlanoğlu SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium kick off 12-00pm Sun Apr 23 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK SL Turk Ocak**** Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çağlar Stadium Sun Apr 23 Göçmenköy İYSK SL Gönyeli SK**** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun Apr 23 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK SL Küçük Kaymaklı TSK Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium Sun Apr 23 Doğan Türk Birliği SL Lefke TSK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.

