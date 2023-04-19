April 19, 2023

By Richard Beale….

We are coming to the end of the football season and down to the “nitty and gritty”, although plenty to play for promotion, relegation, and playoff places.

I have chosen matches in possible ex-pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.

ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-30pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1

Sat Apr 22 Yeniboğazici DSK L1 İncirli SK Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
Sat Apr 22 Düzkaya KOSK L1 Lapta TBSK**** Çatalkoy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium

(behind Old Tempo Supermarket)Sat
Sat Apr 22 Binatlı TSK L1 Yalova SK**** Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sat Apr 22 Pera L.Gençler Birliği SK L1 Unimar Maraş GBSK İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
Sat Apr 22 Miracle Karşıyaka L1 Esentepe KKSK**** Karşıyaka Şengül Töreham Stad.
Sat Apr 22 Geçitkale GSK BTM Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 SK **** Geçitkale Stadium kick-off at 12-00
Sat Apr 22 Ozanköy SK BTM Miracle Demirhan **** Mustafa Özkayım Stadium kick off 12-00
Sat Apr 22 Tatlısu HOBSK BTM Karaoğlanoğlu SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium kick off 12-00pm
Sun Apr 23 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK SL Turk Ocak**** Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çağlar Stadium
Sun Apr 23 Göçmenköy İYSK SL Gönyeli SK**** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sun Apr 23 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK SL Küçük Kaymaklı TSK Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
Sun Apr 23 Doğan Türk Birliği SL Lefke TSK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

April 19, 2023
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

April 19, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

April 19, 2023
Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

April 19, 2023
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

April 19, 2023
ARUCAD Was In Girne For World Art Day 

ARUCAD Was In Girne For World Art Day 

April 19, 2023
Girne Municipality Gave Iftar Dinner 

Girne Municipality Gave Iftar Dinner 

April 19, 2023
Girne Municipality National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Event

Girne Municipality National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Event

April 19, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: