SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 8th April 2023

Readers mail ….

From Martin Ford your Karaoke Master….



We had another good night for SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on Saturday 8th April 2023 with old and new singers giving it their all.

We all enjoyed some great singing tonight and so nice to see some new faces so I guess people are talking about our Karaoke fun nights.

Hati did us proud with selections of salad and bread together with chicken shish, all cooked in the wonderful way she does.

Thank you to HATI as always for her wonderful and warm hospitality and we are here at Hati’s Café every Saturday for our Karaoke Night which starts between 7 and 8 pm so please pre-book your meals and table with Hati.

Thank you all again to you who joined SuMart’s for another fun get-together.

MARTIN x

Like this: Like Loading...