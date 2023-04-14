‘Youth Council’ held its first meeting Girne

The first meeting was held in Girne with the participation of organized parties, non-governmental organizations, youth formations, and their representatives.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul met with the youth at the meeting, which was held for the first time under the name of “Youth Assembly” which attracted great interest at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theater. At the meeting, where the expectations of the youth from Girne Municipality were discussed, a consensus was reached on taking a joint step in the works to be done for the City of Girne.

The second “Youth Assembly” meeting, which will continue regularly, will be held on Thursday, May 4th, at 18:00 pm with the agenda of establishing Youth Commissions and will be open to all young people.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, in his speech, expressed his happiness about the meeting and the intensity of participation, and pointed out the importance of young people having a say in every step to be taken regarding the City of Girne. Şenkul also added that they aim to hold future meetings with even wider participation and in a way that includes a wide variety of missions and emphasized that he wants to pave the way for the ideas to be put forward to be developed and put into practice.

Şenkul also stated that he wanted more participatory and functional structures to be established under the roof of the municipality with the achievement of the goals of the “Youth Assembly” meetings and that he wanted these structures to be effective by including them in the municipal council meetings. Explaining that the 2023 budget allocated funds for a project that will emerge from these meetings in order for the ideas of the youth to be implemented in Girne and added, that the ongoing works and constructions in the Antis region and some other designated regions are planned in a way that will enable the young people to access more suitable and various opportunities.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

